Cameco Corporation [CCJ] is 22.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] closed the trading session at $27.74 on 05/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.40, while the highest price level was $28.15. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Cameco Reports First Quarter Results, Solid Quarter Demonstrating the Strength and Purpose of Our Strategy; Long-Term Contracting Success in New Markets; Still Early Days of a Market Transition.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) today reported its consolidated financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

“Our results demonstrate the strength and purpose of the strategic decisions we have made over the last several years, and the continued support we see developing for nuclear power around the world. In fact, I am not sure there’s ever been a better time to be a pure-play investment in the growing demand for nuclear energy. We remain in the enviable position of having what we believe are the world’s premier, tier-one assets operating in a stable geopolitical region, and as McArthur River and Key Lake continue to ramp up to planned production, we are returning to our tier-one cost structure,” said Tim Gitzel, Cameco’s president and CEO.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.36 percent and weekly performance of 8.66 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, CCJ reached to a volume of 5979161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $35.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CCJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 76.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.60.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.66. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.95 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.06, while it was recorded at 26.84 for the last single week of trading, and 25.41 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

There are presently around $7,612 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,950,464, which is approximately 10.987% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 14,780,767 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $406.32 million in CCJ stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $392.57 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly 23.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

250 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 57,010,063 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 20,752,307 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 199,136,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,899,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,041,813 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 5,856,571 shares during the same period.