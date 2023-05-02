BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] Is Currently 1.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BBAI] gained 1.38% on the last trading session, reaching $2.94 price per share at the time. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 4:15 PM that BigBear.ai to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023.

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in providing AI-powered decision intelligence solutions, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after market close on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. The Company will hold its earnings conference call and webcast on that day at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The earnings conference call can be accessed by calling 888-428-7458 (toll-free) or 862-298-0702 (toll). The listen-only webcast of the call will be available on the BigBear.ai Investor Relations website: https://ir.bigbear.ai. Please call in or log on at least five minutes in advance of the scheduled start time.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. represents 126.48 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $408.37 million with the latest information. BBAI stock price has been found in the range of $2.74 to $3.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.47M shares, BBAI reached a trading volume of 5198635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAI shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63.

Trading performance analysis for BBAI stock

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.13. With this latest performance, BBAI shares gained by 48.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 110.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.65 for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.63, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 1.99 for the last 200 days.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.37 and a Gross Margin at +27.74. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -78.49.

Return on Total Capital for BBAI is now -20.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -288.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.06. Additionally, BBAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 102.54.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]

There are presently around $6 million, or 2.40% of BBAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBAI stocks are: LYNROCK LAKE LP with ownership of 1,229,962, which is approximately -13.718% of the company’s market cap and around 87.78% of the total institutional ownership; SIMPLEX TRADING, LLC, holding 213,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.62 million in BBAI stocks shares; and LMR PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.46 million in BBAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BBAI] by around 573,687 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 524,582 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 860,665 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,958,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBAI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 325,309 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 210,012 shares during the same period.