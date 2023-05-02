B2Gold Corp. [BTG] Is Currently -0.25 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

B2Gold Corp. [AMEX: BTG] loss -0.25% or -0.01 points to close at $3.93 with a heavy trading volume of 6549622 shares. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 5:30 PM that B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drilling Results from the Fekola Regional Area.

It opened the trading session at $4.01, the shares rose to $4.03 and dropped to $3.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BTG points out that the company has recorded 25.16% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -39.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.02M shares, BTG reached to a volume of 6549622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about B2Gold Corp. [BTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTG shares is $5.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for B2Gold Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for B2Gold Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for B2Gold Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for BTG stock

B2Gold Corp. [BTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.84. With this latest performance, BTG shares dropped by -2.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.33 for B2Gold Corp. [BTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.78, while it was recorded at 3.98 for the last single week of trading, and 3.52 for the last 200 days.

B2Gold Corp. [BTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for B2Gold Corp. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at B2Gold Corp. [BTG]

There are presently around $2,329 million, or 57.97% of BTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 110,872,124, which is approximately 1.299% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 88,041,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $346.88 million in BTG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $151.82 million in BTG stock with ownership of nearly 2.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in B2Gold Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in B2Gold Corp. [AMEX:BTG] by around 42,139,605 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 23,849,653 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 525,041,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 591,030,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTG stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,121,596 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,729,517 shares during the same period.