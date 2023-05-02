Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] Stock trading around $11.21 per share: What’s Next?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] closed the trading session at $11.21 on 05/01/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.05, while the highest price level was $11.3793. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Arbor Realty Trust Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website. Those without web access should access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (800) 225-9448 for domestic callers and (203) 518-9708 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ123 when prompted by the operator.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.01 percent and weekly performance of 6.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, ABR reached to a volume of 4590112 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock. On July 28, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ABR shares from 9 to 9.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.55.

ABR stock trade performance evaluation

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.86. With this latest performance, ABR shares gained by 1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.11 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.25, while it was recorded at 10.92 for the last single week of trading, and 13.75 for the last 200 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +82.44 and a Gross Margin at +99.06. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.33.

Return on Total Capital for ABR is now 6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 462.18. Additionally, ABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 514.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] managed to generate an average of $517,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $803 million, or 44.20% of ABR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,828,985, which is approximately 2.586% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,373,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $164.86 million in ABR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $38.66 million in ABR stock with ownership of nearly 7.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:ABR] by around 5,116,928 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 5,220,519 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 59,652,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,990,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABR stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 843,073 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 973,230 shares during the same period.