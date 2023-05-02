Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] Revenue clocked in at $9.50 million, up 6.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Addentax Group Corp. [NASDAQ: ATXG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.57% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 37.42%. The company report on April 14, 2023 at 11:58 AM that Addentax Group Corp. Initiates Task Force to Investigate Suspected Illegal Trading Activities.

Addentax Group Corp. (“Addentax” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATXG), an integrated service provider focusing on garment manufacturing, logistics service, property management and subleasing, and epidemic prevention supplies, today announced that it plans to assemble a specialized task force to investigate the alleged illegal trading targeting its stock. The Company believes that certain individuals or entities have participated in unauthorized sales of a substantial volume of its shares without securing proper delivery, in violation of the law. This illicit activity seems to be part of a market manipulation scheme designed to artificially depress the value of Addentax’s securities.

In response to these concerns, Addentax is proactively evaluating potential actions, which may include engaging experts with a proven track record in detecting potential fraud, insider trading, and market manipulation related to short-selling activities.

Over the last 12 months, ATXG stock dropped by -96.80%.

The market cap for the stock reached $27.58 million, with 35.45 million shares outstanding and 33.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 165.14K shares, ATXG stock reached a trading volume of 5821600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Addentax Group Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.79.

ATXG Stock Performance Analysis:

Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.42. With this latest performance, ATXG shares gained by 6.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.24 for Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0334, while it was recorded at 0.8804 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Addentax Group Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.45 and a Gross Margin at +16.26. Addentax Group Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.61.

Return on Total Capital for ATXG is now -0.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.80. Additionally, ATXG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 101.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] managed to generate an average of $619 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.Addentax Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of ATXG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATXG stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 38,502, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.74% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 17,058 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in ATXG stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $16000.0 in ATXG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Addentax Group Corp. [NASDAQ:ATXG] by around 91,440 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 46,952 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 39,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATXG stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,783 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 34,662 shares during the same period.