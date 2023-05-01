why Transocean Ltd. [RIG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.35

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] gained 1.90% on the last trading session, reaching $5.90 price per share at the time. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM that Eneti Inc. and Transocean Ltd. Announce Intention to Enter into Joint Venture for Offshore Wind Foundation Installation.

Transocean has three hundred plus rig-years of experience operating a global fleet of dynamically positioned offshore drilling rigs to a diverse base of energy-producing customers on long-term contracts.

Transocean Ltd. represents 726.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.24 billion with the latest information. RIG stock price has been found in the range of $5.74 to $6.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.26M shares, RIG reached a trading volume of 12441352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIG shares is $7.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on RIG stock. On October 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for RIG shares from 3.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

Trading performance analysis for RIG stock

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.64. With this latest performance, RIG shares dropped by -12.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.17 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.49, while it was recorded at 5.92 for the last single week of trading, and 4.71 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

There are presently around $2,727 million, or 56.60% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,405,047, which is approximately 5.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 46,564,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.73 million in RIG stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $205.93 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly 47.12% of the company’s market capitalization.

190 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 99,375,653 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 37,372,574 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 325,385,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 462,133,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,913,918 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 11,896,282 shares during the same period.