why Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.27

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] price surged by 4.30 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Grab Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2022.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s IR Department via e-mail at investor.relations@grab.com or by mail to 3 Media Close, #01-03/06, Singapore 138498.

A sum of 11319332 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.72M shares. Grab Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $2.965 and dropped to a low of $2.765 until finishing in the latest session at $2.91.

The one-year GRAB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.85. The average equity rating for GRAB stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $4.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3.20 to $2.80, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on GRAB stock. On January 17, 2023, analysts increased their price target for GRAB shares from 3.60 to 4.20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38.

GRAB Stock Performance Analysis:

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, GRAB shares dropped by -3.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.95 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 2.83 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Grab Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.77 and a Gross Margin at +5.37. Grab Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.45.

Return on Total Capital for GRAB is now -14.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.67. Additionally, GRAB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,519 million, or 48.00% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 709,265,250, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 27.55% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 301,511,052 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $877.4 million in GRAB stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $446.91 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly 25.673% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 213,588,267 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 61,387,297 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 1,621,733,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,896,709,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 124,826,106 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,561,728 shares during the same period.