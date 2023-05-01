WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] Revenue clocked in at $12.30 million, down -67.47% YTD: What’s Next?

WeTrade Group Inc. [NASDAQ: WETG] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.1345 during the day while it closed the day at $0.11. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 9:35 AM that WeTrade Group Inc Plans to Launch a Global Universal Card VM Card to Further Expand Its Overseas Financial Business.

WeTrade Group Inc. (“WeTrade” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETG), a global diversified “software as a service” (“SaaS”) technology service provider committed to providing technical support and digital transformation tools for enterprises across different industries, today announced that the Company will launch a global universal consumer card, VM Card.

The VM Card is a payment product developed based on the WTPay system of WeTrade. It supports merchants of Visa and MasterCard, and also supports binding to Apple Pay, Google Pay, Union Pay, Alipay+, Wechat Pay, Grab Pay, etc. The physical card also supports ATM withdrawal.

WeTrade Group Inc. stock has also loss -19.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WETG stock has declined by -63.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -90.04% and lost -67.47% year-on date.

The market cap for WETG stock reached $15.15 million, with 192.77 million shares outstanding and 62.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, WETG reached a trading volume of 81186671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for WeTrade Group Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for WETG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

WETG stock trade performance evaluation

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.86. With this latest performance, WETG shares dropped by -57.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WETG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.86 for WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2733, while it was recorded at 0.1040 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6715 for the last 200 days.

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.68 and a Gross Margin at +81.10. WeTrade Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.99.

Return on Total Capital for WETG is now 41.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 37.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 31.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.47. Additionally, WETG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG] managed to generate an average of $68,101 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.WeTrade Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.00 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

WeTrade Group Inc. [WETG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.10% of WETG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WETG stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 806,834, which is approximately 3842.699% of the company’s market cap and around 68.13% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 242,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27000.0 in WETG stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $10000.0 in WETG stock with ownership of nearly -47.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in WeTrade Group Inc. [NASDAQ:WETG] by around 1,136,637 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,720,098 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,321,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,535,567 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WETG stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 181,775 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 41,664 shares during the same period.