Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. What else is Wall St. saying

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE: ITUB] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $5.15 at the close of the session, up 0.19%. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 6:56 PM that ITAÚ UNIBANCO -Itaú Unibanco Holding’s 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and the CVM.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (B3: ITUB3, ITUB4; NYSE: ITUB) (the “Company”) filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the “2022 Form 20-F”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock is now 10.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ITUB Stock saw the intraday high of $5.165 and lowest of $5.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.86, which means current price is +21.46% above from all time high which was touched on 04/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 32.03M shares, ITUB reached a trading volume of 17423585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ITUB shares is $6.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ITUB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $5.40 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on ITUB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITUB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITUB in the course of the last twelve months was 1.93.

How has ITUB stock performed recently?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, ITUB shares gained by 11.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITUB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.10 for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.82, while it was recorded at 5.06 for the last single week of trading, and 4.97 for the last 200 days.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.60. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.36.

Return on Total Capital for ITUB is now 4.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 432.40. Additionally, ITUB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 174.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.71.

Earnings analysis for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITUB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. go to 12.40%.

Insider trade positions for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [ITUB]

There are presently around $4,036 million, or 18.10% of ITUB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ITUB stocks are: SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP with ownership of 92,257,862, which is approximately -9.915% of the company’s market cap and around 52.10% of the total institutional ownership; WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 62,873,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $323.8 million in ITUB stocks shares; and PENDAL GROUP LTD, currently with $266.12 million in ITUB stock with ownership of nearly 13.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. [NYSE:ITUB] by around 126,544,872 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 194,007,987 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 463,069,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 783,621,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ITUB stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,719,158 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 13,130,060 shares during the same period.