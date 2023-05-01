Wall Street Analyst Initiated Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] loss -1.24% or -0.84 points to close at $66.77 with a heavy trading volume of 10808782 shares. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:59 AM that Bristol Myers Squibb Reports First Quarter Financial Results for 2023.

Reports First Quarter Revenues of $11.3 Billion.

Posts First Quarter GAAP Earnings Per Share of $1.07 and Non-GAAP EPS of $2.05; Includes Net Impact of ($0.01) Per Share for GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS Due to Acquired IPRD Charges and Licensing Income.

It opened the trading session at $67.14, the shares rose to $67.225 and dropped to $66.02, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BMY points out that the company has recorded -10.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.82M shares, BMY reached to a volume of 10808782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $79.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on BMY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 22.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for BMY stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.28. With this latest performance, BMY shares dropped by -2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.76 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.92, while it was recorded at 68.64 for the last single week of trading, and 72.43 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.08 and a Gross Margin at +57.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.71.

Return on Total Capital for BMY is now 12.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.09. Additionally, BMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] managed to generate an average of $184,461 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 3.97%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

There are presently around $107,288 million, or 79.40% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 202,927,620, which is approximately 1.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 172,727,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.53 billion in BMY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $6.59 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly -0.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,189 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 68,539,050 shares. Additionally, 1,129 investors decreased positions by around 93,640,764 shares, while 382 investors held positions by with 1,444,642,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,606,822,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 195 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,514,325 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 3,695,529 shares during the same period.