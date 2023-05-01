UBS lifts CSX Corporation [CSX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] gained 0.82% on the last trading session, reaching $30.64 price per share at the time. The company report on April 21, 2023 at 3:55 PM that CSX Announces Customer Environmental Excellence Award Winners.

In the second year of the annual awards program, CSX chose winners in two categories: highway-to-rail conversions and innovation.

CSX Corporation represents 2.05 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $61.78 billion with the latest information. CSX stock price has been found in the range of $30.33 to $30.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.19M shares, CSX reached a trading volume of 12033772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $34.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $35 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2023, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $34, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on CSX stock. On April 21, 2023, analysts increased their price target for CSX shares from 35 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 25.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for CSX stock

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.71. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 3.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.70 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.03, while it was recorded at 30.69 for the last single week of trading, and 30.68 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.31. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.05.

Return on Total Capital for CSX is now 18.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSX Corporation [CSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.48. Additionally, CSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSX Corporation [CSX] managed to generate an average of $185,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 8.19%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $46,596 million, or 76.00% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 184,039,609, which is approximately -0.486% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 139,053,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.26 billion in CSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.86 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -1.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CSX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 646 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 89,133,496 shares. Additionally, 697 investors decreased positions by around 125,281,059 shares, while 285 investors held positions by with 1,306,343,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,520,758,196 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,522,649 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 10,185,840 shares during the same period.