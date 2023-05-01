The Walt Disney Company [DIS] Stock trading around $102.50 per share: What’s Next?

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] gained 2.57% on the last trading session, reaching $102.50 price per share at the time. The company report on April 6, 2023 at 12:20 PM that Asad Ayaz Named The Walt Disney Company’s First-Ever Chief Brand Officer.

Asad Ayaz has been named the first-ever Chief Brand Officer of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), effective immediately, it was announced today by Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer. In this newly created role reporting to Iger, Ayaz will be responsible for stewarding and elevating the Disney brand globally across the entire ecosystem of company touchpoints and consumer experiences. Ayaz will also continue as President of Marketing for The Walt Disney Studios, overseeing all aspects of marketing and publicity for the Studios’ films and series as well as for Disney+ globally, reporting to Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman.

The Walt Disney Company represents 1.82 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $182.55 billion with the latest information. DIS stock price has been found in the range of $99.08 to $102.56.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.87M shares, DIS reached a trading volume of 11382272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $125.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $125 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Outperform rating on DIS stock. On August 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DIS shares from 110 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 1942.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.94. With this latest performance, DIS shares gained by 5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.53 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.51, while it was recorded at 99.35 for the last single week of trading, and 101.28 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Walt Disney Company [DIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.19 and a Gross Margin at +28.04. The Walt Disney Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.87.

Return on Total Capital for DIS is now 4.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.00. Additionally, DIS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] managed to generate an average of $14,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 21.48%.

There are presently around $115,587 million, or 65.00% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 146,328,509, which is approximately 1.644% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 120,624,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.01 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.04 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly 1.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Walt Disney Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,295 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 77,243,587 shares. Additionally, 1,674 investors decreased positions by around 67,308,687 shares, while 260 investors held positions by with 1,016,312,188 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,160,864,462 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 242 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,786,610 shares, while 212 institutional investors sold positions of 10,400,306 shares during the same period.