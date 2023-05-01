Tesla Inc. [TSLA] Revenue clocked in at $86.03 billion, up 33.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] gained 2.57% on the last trading session, reaching $164.31 price per share at the time. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 4:08 PM that Tesla Releases First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Tesla has released its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 by posting an update on its Investor Relations website. Please visit https://ir.tesla.com to view the update.

As previously announced, Tesla management will host a live question and answer (Q&A) webcast at 4:30 p.m. Central Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and outlook.

Tesla Inc. represents 3.17 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $507.72 billion with the latest information. TSLA stock price has been found in the range of $157.32 to $165.00.

If compared to the average trading volume of 157.24M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 122164296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tesla Inc. [TSLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $182.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $218 to $185. The new note on the price target was released on April 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $245 to $154, while Truist kept a Hold rating on TSLA stock. On April 20, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TSLA shares from 190 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 8.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 38.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for TSLA stock

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -15.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.24 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 186.38, while it was recorded at 160.29 for the last single week of trading, and 210.44 for the last 200 days.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.98 and a Gross Margin at +25.60. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.45.

Return on Total Capital for TSLA is now 30.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 33.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.86. Additionally, TSLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tesla Inc. [TSLA] managed to generate an average of $98,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 10.66%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tesla Inc. [TSLA]

There are presently around $223,448 million, or 44.80% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 217,857,401, which is approximately 2.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 177,731,918 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.2 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.27 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly -0.651% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,511 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 124,469,652 shares. Additionally, 1,183 investors decreased positions by around 140,580,235 shares, while 230 investors held positions by with 1,094,869,216 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,359,919,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 358 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,627,197 shares, while 302 institutional investors sold positions of 7,714,134 shares during the same period.