T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Is Currently -4.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] closed the trading session at $143.90 on 04/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $143.345, while the highest price level was $147.02. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 4:02 PM that T-Mobile Delivers Industry-Leading Growth in Customers and Profitability in Q1 2023 and Raises 2023 Guidance.

Un-carrier Once Again Executes on its Differentiated Strategy with its Unique Combination of Best Network and Best Value Including Recent Launch of Phone Freedom and New Go5G Plus Plan.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.79 percent and weekly performance of -1.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.22M shares, TMUS reached to a volume of 9429753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $179.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $153 to $167, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 53.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TMUS stock trade performance evaluation

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.59. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 0.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.95 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.38, while it was recorded at 147.20 for the last single week of trading, and 143.76 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.70 and a Gross Margin at +42.61. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.25.

Return on Total Capital for TMUS is now 7.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 160.49. Additionally, TMUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 146.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] managed to generate an average of $36,479 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 65.11%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $78,003 million, or 42.60% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 49,238,385, which is approximately 0.881% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,050,161 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.19 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP., currently with $5.72 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 593 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 30,870,122 shares. Additionally, 576 investors decreased positions by around 46,608,062 shares, while 160 investors held positions by with 464,585,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 542,063,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,801,776 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 9,329,466 shares during the same period.