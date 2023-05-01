Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] moved up 2.70: Why It’s Important

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] jumped around 0.1 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.80 at the close of the session, up 2.70%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that SiriusXM Reports First Quarter 2023 Operating and Financial Results.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter 2023, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at https://investor.siriusxm.com/financial-information.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The company will also host a live webcast for investors at 8:00 a.m. ET. The live webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of SiriusXM’s website at https://investor.siriusxm.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website after the call for a limited time.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock is now -34.93% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SIRI Stock saw the intraday high of $3.85 and lowest of $3.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.85, which means current price is +14.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 17.82M shares, SIRI reached a trading volume of 18671342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $4.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt dropped their target price from $7.40 to $4.80. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. On December 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SIRI shares from 7 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.31.

How has SIRI stock performed recently?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.04. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.70 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.96, while it was recorded at 3.72 for the last single week of trading, and 5.55 for the last 200 days.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.33 and a Gross Margin at +43.83. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.47.

Return on Total Capital for SIRI is now 32.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.96. Additionally, SIRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 151.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 98.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] managed to generate an average of $206,679 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 5.58%.

Insider trade positions for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]

There are presently around $1,508 million, or 10.70% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,894,317, which is approximately 2.921% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,016,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $209.06 million in SIRI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $92.12 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly -1.104% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 294 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 32,023,191 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 40,225,987 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 324,668,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 396,917,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,652,806 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,927,259 shares during the same period.