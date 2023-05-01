Siebert Financial Corp. [SIEB] moved up 28.14: Why It’s Important

Siebert Financial Corp. [NASDAQ: SIEB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 28.14% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 29.11%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 4:07 AM that Global Fintech Innovator Kakao Pay Makes Investment In Siebert Financial Corp.

Kakao Pay announced an agreement to purchase a 19.9% stake of Siebert of newly issued shares on April 27, 2023, and subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, Kakao Pay will acquire an additional 31.1% of Siebert of newly issued shares.

Kakao Pay, a fintech subsidiary of Korean-based conglomerate Kakao Corp., has approximately 40 million registered users and offers a diverse array of financial services.

Over the last 12 months, SIEB stock rose by 13.84%.

The market cap for the stock reached $64.69 million, with 32.38 million shares outstanding and 11.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.75K shares, SIEB stock reached a trading volume of 12566272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Siebert Financial Corp. [SIEB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siebert Financial Corp. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.22.

SIEB Stock Performance Analysis:

Siebert Financial Corp. [SIEB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.11. With this latest performance, SIEB shares gained by 32.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.20 for Siebert Financial Corp. [SIEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.83, while it was recorded at 2.04 for the last single week of trading, and 1.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Siebert Financial Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siebert Financial Corp. [SIEB] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.33 and a Gross Margin at +93.65. Siebert Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.19.

Siebert Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Siebert Financial Corp. [SIEB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.60% of SIEB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIEB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 153,454, which is approximately 1.153% of the company’s market cap and around 63.87% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 92,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in SIEB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.23 million in SIEB stock with ownership of nearly -0.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Siebert Financial Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Siebert Financial Corp. [NASDAQ:SIEB] by around 55,115 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,372 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 509,226 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 565,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIEB stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,872 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 3 shares during the same period.