Shopify Inc. [SHOP] gain 39.59% so far this year. What now?

Shopify Inc. [NYSE: SHOP] closed the trading session at $48.45 on 04/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.92, while the highest price level was $48.87. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Criteo Expands Shopify Integration to Drive New Growth for Merchants.

With access to Criteo’s unique AI and commerce data, Shopify merchants like VRAI have already achieved 300% ROAS.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Criteo (Nasdaq: CRTO), the commerce media company, today announced the next phase of its integration with Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), a provider of essential internet infrastructure for commerce. For the first time, Criteo and Shopify’s thousands of merchants and clients in the U.S. can access the Criteo App on the Shopify App Store thanks to new self-registration capabilities to unlock self-service set-up via the Criteo Commerce Growth Platform. Now Shopify merchants and marketers can quickly and easily integrate with Criteo’s network to grow their businesses through greater personalization, access to high-intent buyer audiences and increased retention of desired customers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 39.59 percent and weekly performance of -1.00 percent. The stock has been moved at 66.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.95M shares, SHOP reached to a volume of 10397747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Shopify Inc. [SHOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOP shares is $48.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Shopify Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Shopify Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on SHOP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shopify Inc. is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.03.

SHOP stock trade performance evaluation

Shopify Inc. [SHOP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, SHOP shares gained by 3.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.51 for Shopify Inc. [SHOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.88, while it was recorded at 47.38 for the last single week of trading, and 38.42 for the last 200 days.

Shopify Inc. [SHOP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shopify Inc. [SHOP] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.86 and a Gross Margin at +48.52. Shopify Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.79.

Return on Total Capital for SHOP is now -6.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shopify Inc. [SHOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.95. Additionally, SHOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shopify Inc. [SHOP] managed to generate an average of -$298,312 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Shopify Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Shopify Inc. [SHOP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shopify Inc. go to 44.14%.

Shopify Inc. [SHOP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $37,036 million, or 65.80% of SHOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHOP stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 72,447,961, which is approximately 12.303% of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 69,473,815 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.37 billion in SHOP stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $3.03 billion in SHOP stock with ownership of nearly 18.975% of the company’s market capitalization.

498 institutional holders increased their position in Shopify Inc. [NYSE:SHOP] by around 113,975,366 shares. Additionally, 454 investors decreased positions by around 80,736,537 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 569,698,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 764,410,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHOP stock had 184 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,709,477 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 19,696,110 shares during the same period.