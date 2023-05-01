Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] Revenue clocked in at $1.66 billion, down -30.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: RIVN] closed the trading session at $12.82 on 04/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.47, while the highest price level was $12.955. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Rivian Upsizes and Extends Credit Facility.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) has today announced that Rivian Holdings LLC, a direct subsidiary of Rivian Automotive, has entered into an Amended and Restated asset-based revolving Credit Agreement (A&R Credit Agreement) with JPMorgan Chase Bank as administrative agent. This A&R Credit Agreement amended Rivian’s existing credit agreement dated May 20, 2021.

Among other things, the A&R Credit Agreement amended the existing Credit Agreement to:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.44 percent and weekly performance of 4.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -62.78 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 29.47M shares, RIVN reached to a volume of 18137743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $25.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $63 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Rivian Automotive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $40, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on RIVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.63.

RIVN stock trade performance evaluation

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.65. With this latest performance, RIVN shares dropped by -9.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.74 for Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.76, while it was recorded at 12.38 for the last single week of trading, and 25.52 for the last 200 days.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -413.51 and a Gross Margin at -199.03. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -407.24.

Return on Total Capital for RIVN is now -37.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.22. Additionally, RIVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN] managed to generate an average of -$478,119 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Rivian Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Rivian Automotive Inc. [RIVN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,774 million, or 69.40% of RIVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: AMAZON COM INC with ownership of 158,363,834, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 116,604,944 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in RIVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $634.08 million in RIVN stock with ownership of nearly 6.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rivian Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 337 institutional holders increased their position in Rivian Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:RIVN] by around 39,242,429 shares. Additionally, 252 investors decreased positions by around 61,011,507 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 506,181,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 606,435,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIVN stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,216,653 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 6,464,015 shares during the same period.