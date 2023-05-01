Redburn lifts The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] gained 0.99% on the last trading session, reaching $52.24 price per share at the time. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:57 PM that Schwab Declares Common Stock Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends.

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation at its meeting today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable May 26, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 12, 2023.

In addition, the Board of Directors also declared dividends on the following series of outstanding preferred stock, payable June 1, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 17, 2023:.

The Charles Schwab Corporation represents 1.86 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $91.45 billion with the latest information. SCHW stock price has been found in the range of $50.7998 to $52.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.51M shares, SCHW reached a trading volume of 12774752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $66.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $99 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2023, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81.50 to $67.50, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on SCHW stock. On March 13, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for SCHW shares from 83 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 12.69.

Trading performance analysis for SCHW stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.90. With this latest performance, SCHW shares dropped by -5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.65 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.70, while it was recorded at 51.74 for the last single week of trading, and 71.76 for the last 200 days.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.01 and a Gross Margin at +85.78. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.20.

Return on Total Capital for SCHW is now 12.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.18. Additionally, SCHW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] managed to generate an average of $203,484 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 10.27%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]

There are presently around $82,184 million, or 88.50% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 225,994,826, which is approximately 0.052% of the company’s market cap and around 6.34% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 125,888,270 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.58 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.58 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly 3.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Charles Schwab Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 938 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 77,033,250 shares. Additionally, 666 investors decreased positions by around 81,053,705 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 1,415,110,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,573,197,881 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 230 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,211,240 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 6,216,411 shares during the same period.