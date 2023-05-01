Redburn lifts CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] gained 1.87% or 0.11 points to close at $6.00 with a heavy trading volume of 9840226 shares. The company report on March 21, 2023 at 4:04 PM that Statement on the Illegal Occupation of Vulcan’s Property in Mexico.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC), the nation’s largest producer of construction aggregates, today issued the following statement:.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, CEMEX (NYSE:CX), aided by armed Mexican police and military, forcibly entered Vulcan’s port facilities near Playa del Carmen. They are still occupying the property.

It opened the trading session at $5.81, the shares rose to $6.035 and dropped to $5.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CX points out that the company has recorded 62.16% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -87.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, CX reached to a volume of 9840226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $6.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for CX stock

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, CX shares gained by 11.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.55 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.35, while it was recorded at 5.86 for the last single week of trading, and 4.49 for the last 200 days.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +29.73. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] managed to generate an average of $247,180 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 13.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]

There are presently around $2,429 million, or 30.00% of CX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 80,540,801, which is approximately -2.257% of the company’s market cap and around 60.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 73,712,855 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $442.28 million in CX stocks shares; and UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS INC, currently with $220.13 million in CX stock with ownership of nearly 37.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:CX] by around 29,099,405 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 47,428,763 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 328,324,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,853,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CX stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,351,690 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 21,354,612 shares during the same period.