Raymond James slashes price target on Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] – find out why.

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] gained 0.23% on the last trading session, reaching $39.75 price per share at the time. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 4:26 PM that Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf to Speak at T.D. Jakes’ International Leadership Summit.

The CEO to CEO Discussion Will Talk Valiant Leadership.

Charlie Scharf, CEO of Wells Fargo, has built a career in financial services for more than 25 years. Next week, he will appear at T.D. Jakes’ International Leadership Summit to discuss “Building Bridges thru Valiant Leadership,” to talk CEO to CEO. Jakes—a CEO himself overseeing the T.D. Jakes Group—will host Scharf on Friday, May 5 from 1-2 p.m. on South Hall Mainstage.

Wells Fargo & Company represents 3.80 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $149.25 billion with the latest information. WFC stock price has been found in the range of $38.955 to $39.9223.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.48M shares, WFC reached a trading volume of 20411996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $48.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $47, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on WFC stock. On January 17, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for WFC shares from 49 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 100.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.19.

Trading performance analysis for WFC stock

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.61. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.88 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.06, while it was recorded at 40.17 for the last single week of trading, and 43.39 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to 5.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]

There are presently around $112,576 million, or 74.60% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 331,546,750, which is approximately 1.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 266,783,471 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.6 billion in WFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $7.15 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly 0.311% of the company’s market capitalization.

934 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 148,228,057 shares. Additionally, 959 investors decreased positions by around 108,016,504 shares, while 285 investors held positions by with 2,575,860,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,832,105,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,499,002 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 15,742,137 shares during the same period.