Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Stock trading around $9.03 per share: What’s Next?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] price surged by 0.67 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on April 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Plug Announces Record Production of PEM Electrolyzer Stacks in Q1 2023; On Track to Meet 100MW per Month Target in Q2.

Plug’s Rochester gigafactory produced 122MW of electrolyzer stacks for customers and Plug’s green hydrogen plants.

Plug shipped nearly 1,000 stacks totaling 5.7MW for specialty applications.

A sum of 11782843 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.07M shares. Plug Power Inc. shares reached a high of $9.16 and dropped to a low of $8.785 until finishing in the latest session at $9.03.

The one-year PLUG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.18. The average equity rating for PLUG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLUG shares is $21.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLUG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $35 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on PLUG stock. On October 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PLUG shares from 21 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLUG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43.

PLUG Stock Performance Analysis:

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.22. With this latest performance, PLUG shares dropped by -18.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.59 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.49, while it was recorded at 8.93 for the last single week of trading, and 17.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Plug Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.79 and a Gross Margin at -27.71. Plug Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -103.22.

Return on Total Capital for PLUG is now -12.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.13. Additionally, PLUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] managed to generate an average of -$215,928 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,883 million, or 59.70% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,870,529, which is approximately 1.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 50,847,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $459.15 million in PLUG stocks shares; and VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $157.1 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly -3.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 44,666,308 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 38,511,814 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 236,143,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,321,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,265,883 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 16,877,352 shares during the same period.