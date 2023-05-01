Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] is -0.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE: PBR] closed the trading session at $10.62 on 04/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.305, while the highest price level was $10.82. The company report on July 15, 2022 at 7:15 PM that PETROBRAS ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS AND SETTLEMENT OF CASH TENDER OFFERS.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (“Petrobras”) (NYSE: PBR) today announced the final results and settlement of the previously announced cash tender offers by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V. (“PGF”), with respect to any and all of PGF’s outstanding notes of the series set forth in the table below (the “Notes” and such offers, the “Offers”).

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The following tables set forth the aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase in the Offers:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.28 percent and weekly performance of -8.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.21M shares, PBR reached to a volume of 37358210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $13.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $13.60 to $12.30. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $14, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on PBR stock. On October 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PBR shares from 20 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBR in the course of the last twelve months was 31.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PBR stock trade performance evaluation

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.45. With this latest performance, PBR shares gained by 2.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.07 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.99, while it was recorded at 11.53 for the last single week of trading, and 12.04 for the last 200 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.25 and a Gross Margin at +50.25. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.37.

Return on Total Capital for PBR is now 40.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.42. Additionally, PBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] managed to generate an average of $4,171,255 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,780 million, or 23.40% of PBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 209,861,753, which is approximately -2.009% of the company’s market cap and around 39.80% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 59,109,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $627.75 million in PBR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $561.91 million in PBR stock with ownership of nearly 4.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE:PBR] by around 65,300,096 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 147,430,951 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 519,875,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 732,606,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBR stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,783,005 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 33,117,437 shares during the same period.