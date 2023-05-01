Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] Is Currently -0.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] slipped around -0.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.75 at the close of the session, down -0.90%. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 6:59 AM that Palantir to Support Ukrainian Prosecutor-General’s Investigation into War Crimes.

Palantir Technologies UK Ltd has announced a landmark agreement with the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine (OPG), which will enable investigators on the ground and across Europe to share, integrate, and process all key data relating to more than 78,000 registered war crimes.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The announcement signals a deepening of Palantir’s support for Ukrainian resistance against Russian aggression, with the company already helping Ukraine militarily, and supporting the resettlement of refugees in the UK, Poland and in Lithuania.

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock is now 20.72% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PLTR Stock saw the intraday high of $8.00 and lowest of $7.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.62, which means current price is +32.71% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 40.15M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 24889935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $9.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on PLTR stock. On January 05, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PLTR shares from 9 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 89.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

How has PLTR stock performed recently?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.26. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -5.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.27 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.21, while it was recorded at 7.83 for the last single week of trading, and 8.06 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.46 and a Gross Margin at +78.56. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.61.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -5.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.72. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$97,370 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 69.49%.

Insider trade positions for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

There are presently around $5,307 million, or 34.90% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 161,635,065, which is approximately 2.635% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,694,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $749.38 million in PLTR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $333.25 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 29.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 344 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 64,074,865 shares. Additionally, 396 investors decreased positions by around 55,709,354 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 564,964,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 684,748,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,652,586 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 11,252,542 shares during the same period.