ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Revenue clocked in at $8.33 billion, up 15.38% YTD: What’s Next?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] closed the trading session at $71.96 on 04/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $68.84, while the highest price level was $72.055. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM that onsemi Ships One Billionth Inductive Sensor IC to HELLA.

Over two decades of collaboration on sensors for automotive x-by-wire systems culminate in significant milestone.

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced that the company has shipped its one billionth Inductive Sensor Interface Integrated Circuit (IC) to HELLA, an international automotive supplier operating under the umbrella brand FORVIA. The IC designed by onsemi is being used in HELLA’s Contactless Inductive Position Sensor (CIPOS®) technology for automotive x-by-wire systems. Throughout their 25-year collaboration, the companies developed innovative design methods that reduced the size of both the HELLA module and the onsemi IC to better fit the demanding applications of the module’s form factor.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.38 percent and weekly performance of -2.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 6.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.02M shares, ON reached to a volume of 10148205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $92.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 06, 2023, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 2.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 18.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

ON stock trade performance evaluation

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, ON shares dropped by -9.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.34 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.94, while it was recorded at 71.72 for the last single week of trading, and 70.34 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.36 and a Gross Margin at +47.99. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.85.

Return on Total Capital for ON is now 31.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.76. Additionally, ON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] managed to generate an average of $61,146 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 17.47%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,645 million, or 102.19% of ON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 50,792,399, which is approximately 11.347% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,935,983 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.59 billion in ON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.11 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly 0.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 429 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 34,001,110 shares. Additionally, 365 investors decreased positions by around 33,880,960 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 357,981,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 425,863,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,391,828 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 1,969,217 shares during the same period.