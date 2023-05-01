Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] Is Currently -10.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NVOS] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.1295 during the day while it closed the day at $0.12. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Novo Integrated Sciences Signs Agreements for an Unsecured, Non-dilutive Debt Instrument with a Principal Sum of $70,000,000.

The Company to Receive a Lump Sum of $57,000,000.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Note has a non-compounding yield of 1.52% (zero coupon) per annum.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stock has also gained 5.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVOS stock has declined by -3.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -56.99% and lost -40.33% year-on date.

The market cap for NVOS stock reached $19.30 million, with 29.12 million shares outstanding and 12.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.00M shares, NVOS reached a trading volume of 12294296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

NVOS stock trade performance evaluation

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.26. With this latest performance, NVOS shares gained by 3.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.75 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1251, while it was recorded at 0.1158 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6065 for the last 200 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.92. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.89.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.40% of NVOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVOS stocks are: HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 2,526,713, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.92% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 1,494,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in NVOS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $26000.0 in NVOS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NVOS] by around 4,418,506 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 113,432 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 217,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,749,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVOS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,406,618 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 23,381 shares during the same period.