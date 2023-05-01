Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] Is Currently -5.43 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.21 at the close of the session, down -5.43%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 6:45 AM that Northern Dynasty: U.S. Army Corps Sends Pebble Permit Application Back to Alaska Office for More Work.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company” or “NDM”) announces that its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership (“Pebble Partnership” or “PLP”) has responded to yesterday’s announcement that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (“USACE”) Pacific Ocean Division had accepted the Pebble Partnership’s position that the process for the final Record of Decision for the Pebble Project was not properly followed. The Pacific Ocean Division did not sustain the permit denial decision on the Pebble Project that was originally made by the USACE Alaska District and remanded the matter back to that office to re-evaluate specific issues.

The following statement, by John Shively, CEO of PLP, is reiterated in full below:.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, NAK reached a trading volume of 15602861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has NAK stock performed recently?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.20. With this latest performance, NAK shares dropped by -13.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.34 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2299, while it was recorded at 0.2193 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2508 for the last 200 days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.05.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Insider trade positions for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]

There are presently around $13 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 32,005,333, which is approximately 0.467% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 11,695,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.44 million in NAK stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $1.83 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly -20.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 2,914,234 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 3,938,030 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 55,729,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,581,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 803,522 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 345,028 shares during the same period.