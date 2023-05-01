NIO Inc. [NIO] fell -19.28% so far this year. What now?

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] loss -1.25% or -0.1 points to close at $7.87 with a heavy trading volume of 38808175 shares. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 6:45 AM that NIO Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, NIO Inc., Building 20, No. 56 AnTuo Road, Jiading District, Shanghai, 201804, People’s Republic of China.

It opened the trading session at $7.88, the shares rose to $8.01 and dropped to $7.66, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NIO points out that the company has recorded -27.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 44.33M shares, NIO reached to a volume of 38808175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NIO Inc. [NIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $15.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $18 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for NIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.27, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on NIO stock. On November 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NIO shares from 32 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

Trading performance analysis for NIO stock

NIO Inc. [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.52. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -19.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.76 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.09, while it was recorded at 7.94 for the last single week of trading, and 13.11 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc. [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.94 and a Gross Margin at +10.44. NIO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.55.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -29.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc. [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.32. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Inc. go to -0.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NIO Inc. [NIO]

Positions in NIO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Inc. [NYSE:NIO] by around 80,272,857 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 78,733,041 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 359,733,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 518,739,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,990,454 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 12,862,172 shares during the same period.