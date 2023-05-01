Nikola Corporation [NKLA] Revenue clocked in at $50.80 million, down -59.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.89 at the close of the session, up 0.74%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 7:55 AM that NIKOLA EXPANDS PRESENCE TO CANADA WITH NIKOLA TRE BEV AND FCEV TRUCK AND HYDROGEN MOBILE FUELER ORDER FROM ALBERTA MOTOR TRANSPORT ASSOCIATION.

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy supply and infrastructure solutions, announces the expansion of its presence in Alberta, Canada, with the sale of a Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) and a Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle to the Alberta Motor Transport Association (AMTA). AMTA is combining this purchase with refueling support, via access to Nikola’s innovative hydrogen mobile fueler.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

AMTA will incorporate the new heavy-duty vehicles into its Hydrogen Commercial Vehicle Demonstrations Project. This first-of-its-kind project in Canada officially launched on February 10, 2023, and offers Alberta carriers the opportunity to use and test Class 8 vehicles that operate with hydrogen fuel within their unique operations. These trials will look at the performance of hydrogen-fueled vehicles on Alberta roads, payloads, and weather conditions, while addressing challenges around fuel cell reliability, infrastructure, and vehicle cost and maintenance. Learn more at transformingtransportation.ca.

Nikola Corporation stock is now -59.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NKLA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.95 and lowest of $0.872 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.97, which means current price is +12.66% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.47M shares, NKLA reached a trading volume of 17253354 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $4.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5, while BTIG Research kept a Buy rating on NKLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

How has NKLA stock performed recently?

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.02. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -40.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.13 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5294, while it was recorded at 0.8411 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2461 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nikola Corporation [NKLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1427.45 and a Gross Margin at -251.96. Nikola Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1543.02.

Return on Total Capital for NKLA is now -88.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -100.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nikola Corporation [NKLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.74. Additionally, NKLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nikola Corporation [NKLA] managed to generate an average of -$522,825 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings analysis for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Insider trade positions for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]

There are presently around $127 million, or 25.80% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: NORGES BANK with ownership of 33,581,371, which is approximately 97.087% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,513,851 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.89 million in NKLA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.83 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly 24.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nikola Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 40,972,155 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 17,070,040 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 85,560,399 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,602,594 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,998,822 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 8,311,922 shares during the same period.