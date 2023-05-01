New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $11

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] closed the trading session at $10.69 on 04/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.97, while the highest price level was $10.79. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 DILUTED EPS OF $2.87 ON A GAAP BASIS AND $0.23 AS ADJUSTED.

NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS ROSE 14% TO $159 MILLION ON A LINKED-QUARTER BASIS.

SIGNATURE BANK TRANSACTION SIGNIFICANTLY ACCELERATES TRANSITION TO COMMERCIAL BANK TRANSFORMING OUR FUNDING PROFILE AS NON-INTEREST-BEARING DEPOSITS SURGE TO 27% OF TOTAL DEPOSITS.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.30 percent and weekly performance of 18.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 23.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.49M shares, NYCB reached to a volume of 51209193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $11.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price to Strong Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.50, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.34.

NYCB stock trade performance evaluation

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.51. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 16.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.86 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.67, while it was recorded at 9.40 for the last single week of trading, and 9.23 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.62. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.52.

Return on Total Capital for NYCB is now 3.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 243.13. Additionally, NYCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] managed to generate an average of $85,634 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NYCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. go to -0.30%.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,357 million, or 44.10% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,671,888, which is approximately -11.41% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,787,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $703.27 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $382.17 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly -7.225% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 47,839,355 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 127,530,154 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 232,215,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 407,585,415 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,300,187 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 54,433,411 shares during the same period.