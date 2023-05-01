Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] Stock trading around $307.26 per share: What’s Next?

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] surged by $2.43 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $308.93 during the day while it closed the day at $307.26. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM that Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website.

Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that fiscal year 2023 third-quarter financial results are available on its Investor Relations website. The direct link to the earnings press release is https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/earnings/FY-2023-Q3/press-release-webcast.

As previously announced, the company will host a conference call at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Microsoft’s Investor Relations website at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/Investor/.

Microsoft Corporation stock has also gained 7.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MSFT stock has inclined by 23.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.83% and gained 28.12% year-on date.

The market cap for MSFT stock reached $2269.09 billion, with 7.44 billion shares outstanding and 7.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 31.14M shares, MSFT reached a trading volume of 36025019 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $325.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $325 to $347. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2023, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $330 to $350, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on MSFT stock. On April 26, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MSFT shares from 320 to 345.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 7.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 59.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

MSFT stock trade performance evaluation

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.52. With this latest performance, MSFT shares gained by 9.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.32 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 272.94, while it was recorded at 292.93 for the last single week of trading, and 256.11 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.06 and a Gross Margin at +68.40. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.69.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 35.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.08. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $329,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 12.12%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,622,066 million, or 72.40% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 642,664,898, which is approximately 1.329% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 532,042,708 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $163.48 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $90.51 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly -0.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 2,220 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 172,958,341 shares. Additionally, 2,253 investors decreased positions by around 139,679,509 shares, while 334 investors held positions by with 4,966,494,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,279,132,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 285 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,852,167 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 13,690,127 shares during the same period.