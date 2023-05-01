Micron Technology Inc. [MU] Revenue clocked in at $23.06 billion, up 28.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] price surged by 3.97 percent to reach at $2.46. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 1:14 PM that Governor Hochul and Micron Announce Members of Community Engagement Committee to Advise on Nation-Leading Semiconductor Project.

Proven Regional Leaders Melanie Littlejohn and Tim Penix to Helm the Micron Community Engagement Committee as Co-Chairs.

Committee will Develop a Community Priorities Document to Guide Strategies in Areas such as Supporting Underrepresented Populations, Workforce Development, Childcare and Housing.

A sum of 18055341 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.61M shares. Micron Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $64.435 and dropped to a low of $62.30 until finishing in the latest session at $64.36.

The one-year MU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.21. The average equity rating for MU stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Micron Technology Inc. [MU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $68.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $48 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Micron Technology Inc. stock. On December 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MU shares from 75 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.28.

MU Stock Performance Analysis:

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.28. With this latest performance, MU shares gained by 1.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.50 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.09, while it was recorded at 60.99 for the last single week of trading, and 57.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Micron Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $57,096 million, or 82.40% of MU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,568,443, which is approximately -0.041% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,064,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.54 billion in MU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $4.17 billion in MU stock with ownership of nearly 36.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Micron Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 540 institutional holders increased their position in Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:MU] by around 93,572,628 shares. Additionally, 632 investors decreased positions by around 71,336,336 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 722,218,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 887,127,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MU stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,109,738 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 15,332,394 shares during the same period.