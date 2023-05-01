Meta Platforms Inc. [META] is 99.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] jumped around 1.76 points on Friday, while shares priced at $240.32 at the close of the session, up 0.74%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:09 PM that Meta Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“We had a good quarter and our community continues to grow,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. “Our AI work is driving good results across our apps and business. We’re also becoming more efficient so we can build better products faster and put ourselves in a stronger position to deliver our long term vision.”.

Meta Platforms Inc. stock is now 99.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. META Stock saw the intraday high of $240.43 and lowest of $235.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 241.68, which means current price is +96.53% above from all time high which was touched on 04/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 31.09M shares, META reached a trading volume of 39234969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meta Platforms Inc. [META]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $267.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $230 to $265. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $195 to $220, while TD Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on META stock. On April 27, 2023, analysts increased their price target for META shares from 230 to 280.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 7.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 34.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has META stock performed recently?

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.88. With this latest performance, META shares gained by 17.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.78 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 199.26, while it was recorded at 221.72 for the last single week of trading, and 155.63 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.78 and a Gross Margin at +79.63. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.90.

Return on Total Capital for META is now 22.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Platforms Inc. [META] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.70. Additionally, META Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Platforms Inc. [META] managed to generate an average of $268,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for META. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meta Platforms Inc. go to 18.50%.

Insider trade positions for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]

There are presently around $390,999 million, or 75.20% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 180,705,425, which is approximately -0.354% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,761,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.47 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $29.44 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly 6.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,257 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 140,838,125 shares. Additionally, 1,730 investors decreased positions by around 159,149,070 shares, while 201 investors held positions by with 1,327,005,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,626,992,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 363 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,055,905 shares, while 290 institutional investors sold positions of 29,054,775 shares during the same period.