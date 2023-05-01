Market cap of Tempest Therapeutics Inc. [TPST] reaches 18.19M – now what?

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: TPST] price surged by 23.26 percent to reach at $0.4. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Tempest Announces Positive Early Results from Global Randomized Phase 1b/2 Combination Study of TPST-1120 in First-Line Hepatocellular Carcinoma.

Positive randomized data with TPST-1120 combined with atezolizumab + bevacizumab compared head-to-head with atezolizumab + bevacizumab.

The addition of TPST-1120 resulted in a clinically-meaningful improvement in both confirmed and unconfirmed RECIST responses.

A sum of 11340823 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 32.49K shares. Tempest Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $3.80 and dropped to a low of $1.93 until finishing in the latest session at $2.12.

The one-year TPST stock forecast points to a potential upside of 88.84. The average equity rating for TPST stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tempest Therapeutics Inc. [TPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPST shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPST stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.53 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61.

TPST Stock Performance Analysis:

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. [TPST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.42. With this latest performance, TPST shares dropped by -9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.77 for Tempest Therapeutics Inc. [TPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.95, while it was recorded at 1.94 for the last single week of trading, and 1.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tempest Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -131.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.85.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc. [TPST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7 million, or 71.30% of TPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPST stocks are: ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,031,268, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.23% of the total institutional ownership; ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 823,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.75 million in TPST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.37 million in TPST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tempest Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Tempest Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:TPST] by around 2,138 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 15,707 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,049,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,067,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPST stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 13,906 shares during the same period.