Market cap of Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] reaches 100.63B – now what?

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] jumped around 2.9 points on Friday, while shares priced at $76.72 at the close of the session, up 3.93%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Mondelēz International Reports Q1 2023 Results.

First Quarter Highlights.

Net revenues increased +18.1% driven by Organic Net Revenue1 growth of +19.4% with underlying Volume/Mix of +3.2%.

Mondelez International Inc. stock is now 15.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDLZ Stock saw the intraday high of $78.59 and lowest of $75.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 73.89, which means current price is +21.28% above from all time high which was touched on 04/28/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 14875512 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $78.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Mondelez International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on MDLZ stock. On December 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MDLZ shares from 70 to 71.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 109.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MDLZ stock performed recently?

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.57. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 9.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.54 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.45, while it was recorded at 73.44 for the last single week of trading, and 64.60 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.12 and a Gross Margin at +34.63. Mondelez International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.63.

Return on Total Capital for MDLZ is now 7.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.84. Additionally, MDLZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] managed to generate an average of $29,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 8.58%.

Insider trade positions for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]

There are presently around $82,102 million, or 80.10% of MDLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 122,569,785, which is approximately 0.931% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 98,955,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.59 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.68 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership of nearly 0.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mondelez International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 865 institutional holders increased their position in Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ:MDLZ] by around 55,901,907 shares. Additionally, 784 investors decreased positions by around 37,947,358 shares, while 312 investors held positions by with 976,303,389 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,070,152,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDLZ stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,814,307 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 3,559,877 shares during the same period.