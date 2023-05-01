Market cap of Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN] reaches 24.78M – now what?

Golden Sun Education Group Limited [NASDAQ: GSUN] traded at a high on 04/28/23, posting a 30.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.35. The company report on August 18, 2022 at 8:00 AM that Golden Sun Education Group Limited to Resume In-person Tutorial Services in Shanghai.

Since March 12, 2022, pursuant to the preventive measures, training institutions and childcare institutions in Shanghai have not been allowed to carry out in-person training or childcare services. To resume its in-person operations, the Company is required to submit an application to the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government. Upon approval of the application, the Company will be required to display a venue code to the public and all the Company’s employees must have negative results of nucleic acid test taken within 24 hours.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 24142087 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Golden Sun Education Group Limited stands at 21.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.30%.

The market cap for GSUN stock reached $24.78 million, with 18.36 million shares outstanding and 11.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, GSUN reached a trading volume of 24142087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Sun Education Group Limited is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.82.

How has GSUN stock performed recently?

Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.30. With this latest performance, GSUN shares dropped by -17.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.52% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.16 for Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6634, while it was recorded at 1.1614 for the last single week of trading, and 13.7972 for the last 200 days.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.24 and a Gross Margin at +44.49. Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.78.

Return on Total Capital for GSUN is now -44.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -97.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -345.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.28. Additionally, GSUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN] managed to generate an average of -$5,675 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.

Insider trade positions for Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.68% of GSUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSUN stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 119,567, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 19.06% of the total institutional ownership; GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, holding 34,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46000.0 in GSUN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $42000.0 in GSUN stock with ownership of nearly 29373.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Sun Education Group Limited [NASDAQ:GSUN] by around 235,243 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 15,515 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 10,254 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSUN stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 199,997 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 12,017 shares during the same period.