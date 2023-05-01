Market cap of Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] reaches 12.54B – now what?

Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ: COIN] closed the trading session at $53.79 on 04/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $52.17, while the highest price level was $54.52. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Coinbase Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Coinbase Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “Coinbase”) announced today that it will publish its first quarter 2023 shareholder letter, including financial results, on its Investor Relations website at investor.coinbase.com on Thursday, May 4, 2023, after market close. The Company will hold a question and answer session to discuss its financial results at 2:30 p.m. PT that same day.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Starting on April 27 at 9:00 a.m. PT, all shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for Coinbase management by visiting here. This Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call. Shareholders can email support@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 51.99 percent and weekly performance of -8.89 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 19.53M shares, COIN reached to a volume of 11595005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COIN shares is $73.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COIN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Coinbase Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Coinbase Global Inc. stock. On February 22, 2023, analysts increased their price target for COIN shares from 34 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coinbase Global Inc. is set at 4.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for COIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.98.

COIN stock trade performance evaluation

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.89. With this latest performance, COIN shares dropped by -17.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.28 for Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.91, while it was recorded at 54.43 for the last single week of trading, and 61.24 for the last 200 days.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -61.02 and a Gross Margin at +80.28. Coinbase Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.18.

Return on Total Capital for COIN is now -20.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.47. Additionally, COIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN] managed to generate an average of -$582,029 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Coinbase Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Coinbase Global Inc. [COIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,306 million, or 59.30% of COIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COIN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,180,856, which is approximately 3.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 11,776,015 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $633.43 million in COIN stocks shares; and AH EQUITY PARTNERS III, L.L.C., currently with $584.4 million in COIN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coinbase Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in Coinbase Global Inc. [NASDAQ:COIN] by around 16,418,801 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 8,882,958 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 91,934,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,235,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COIN stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,253,343 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 2,653,514 shares during the same period.