Market cap of Citigroup Inc. [C] reaches 91.54B – now what?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] jumped around 0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $47.07 at the close of the session, up 0.09%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM that Hokodo and Citi Join Forces to Power Payments on New Renewables Marketplace, Covento.

Collaboration marks the first step in new and improved payment solutions on B2B marketplaces.

Working with Covento, the Citi and Hokodo partnership is supporting processes needed for a low carbon economy.

Citigroup Inc. stock is now 4.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. C Stock saw the intraday high of $47.33 and lowest of $46.035 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 54.56, which means current price is +12.04% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.66M shares, C reached a trading volume of 15736025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citigroup Inc. [C]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $58.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $54 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 529.76.

How has C stock performed recently?

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.00. With this latest performance, C shares gained by 2.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.18 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.88, while it was recorded at 47.58 for the last single week of trading, and 48.02 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.00. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.73.

Return on Total Capital for C is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Citigroup Inc. [C] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 260.56. Additionally, C Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Citigroup Inc. [C] managed to generate an average of $62,346 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -6.22%.

Insider trade positions for Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $65,763 million, or 73.70% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 167,689,164, which is approximately 1.214% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 163,473,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.69 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.05 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly 0.539% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citigroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 734 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 101,698,115 shares. Additionally, 821 investors decreased positions by around 96,581,357 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 1,198,852,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,397,131,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,702,720 shares, while 160 institutional investors sold positions of 18,641,320 shares during the same period.