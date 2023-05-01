Market Analysts see Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gaining to $49. Time to buy?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] jumped around 1.35 points on Friday, while shares priced at $31.05 at the close of the session, up 4.55%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Uber Eats Announces Delivery Partnership with Little Caesars.

Little Caesars locations will be available for delivery with Uber Eats nationwide.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) announced that Little Caesars, the third largest pizza chain in the world, is now available for delivery with Uber Eats. As of today, thousands of U.S. Little Caesars locations have been added to the Uber Eats app, with plans to bring locations across all 50 states to the platform over the coming months.

Uber Technologies Inc. stock is now 25.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UBER Stock saw the intraday high of $31.27 and lowest of $29.415 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.58, which means current price is +24.10% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 24.31M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 28434221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $46.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $33, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on UBER stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 153.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has UBER stock performed recently?

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 0.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.72 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.08, while it was recorded at 30.14 for the last single week of trading, and 29.37 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.29 and a Gross Margin at +28.69. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.68.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.63. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$278,689 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 23.17%.

Insider trade positions for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

There are presently around $46,009 million, or 73.90% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 170,878,658, which is approximately 4.291% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 127,602,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.96 billion in UBER stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.66 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly 6.495% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 555 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 166,459,123 shares. Additionally, 529 investors decreased positions by around 134,985,049 shares, while 173 investors held positions by with 1,180,314,627 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,481,758,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,586,449 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 31,952,082 shares during the same period.