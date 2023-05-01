Market Analysts see PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] falling to $89. Time to buy?

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.33% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.45%. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM that PayPal Announces New Employee Inducement Grants.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced it has granted equity awards on April 15, 2023 under its 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) to new employees who joined PayPal. The grants were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. Information regarding the equity awards can be found on the company’s investor relations website at: https://investor.pypl.com/news-and-events/news/.

About PayPalPayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering hundreds of millions of consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com.

Over the last 12 months, PYPL stock dropped by -8.00%. The one-year PayPal Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.77. The average equity rating for PYPL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $83.39 billion, with 1.14 billion shares outstanding and 1.12 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.28M shares, PYPL stock reached a trading volume of 10701909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $98.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $100 to $92. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2023, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. On January 18, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PYPL shares from 95 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

PYPL Stock Performance Analysis:

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.45. With this latest performance, PYPL shares gained by 2.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.69 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.51, while it was recorded at 73.68 for the last single week of trading, and 81.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PayPal Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.24 and a Gross Margin at +47.30. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.94.

Return on Total Capital for PYPL is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.99. Additionally, PYPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] managed to generate an average of $80,903 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PYPL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 14.73%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62,791 million, or 76.00% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,722,682, which is approximately -0.14% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,252,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.8 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.36 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly -1.051% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 849 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 87,894,906 shares. Additionally, 1,221 investors decreased positions by around 92,008,230 shares, while 188 investors held positions by with 646,294,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 826,197,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,155,342 shares, while 246 institutional investors sold positions of 39,224,797 shares during the same period.