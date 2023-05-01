Market Analysts see Hecla Mining Company [HL] gaining to $6.25. Time to buy?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] traded at a low on 04/28/23, posting a -1.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.05. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Hecla First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call/Webcast and Virtual Investor Event.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced it plans to issue a news release reporting its first quarter 2023 operations and financial results before market open on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10569073 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hecla Mining Company stands at 2.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.18%.

The market cap for HL stock reached $3.69 billion, with 597.38 million shares outstanding and 562.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.45M shares, HL reached a trading volume of 10569073 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hecla Mining Company [HL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $7.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $4.75 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.50 to $6.25, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on HL stock. On April 13, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HL shares from 6.25 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has HL stock performed recently?

Hecla Mining Company [HL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.89 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.83, while it was recorded at 6.15 for the last single week of trading, and 5.10 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.71 and a Gross Margin at +8.74. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.24.

Return on Total Capital for HL is now 0.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.08. Additionally, HL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] managed to generate an average of -$20,188 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Hecla Mining Company [HL]

There are presently around $2,142 million, or 58.80% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,328,352, which is approximately 6.753% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 55,225,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $340.74 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $263.38 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 1.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hecla Mining Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 30,729,598 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 18,857,699 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 297,567,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 347,155,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,184,438 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 7,966,397 shares during the same period.