Market Analysts see Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] falling to $7. Time to buy?

Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE: HBI] gained 5.86% or 0.29 points to close at $5.24 with a heavy trading volume of 13232489 shares. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 9:20 AM that HanesBrands’ Upcycle Project is Reducing Waste While Creating Jobs.

Originally published on HBI Sustains.com.

HanesBrands associates in Surin, Thailand, are dedicated to making meaningful changes for the planet and local communities. Through its new upcycle program, HanesBrands associates in Surin work with local vendors to turn excess materials into products that are sold by the local community. This project keeps 240 tons of waste out of landfills per year.

It opened the trading session at $4.95, the shares rose to $5.29 and dropped to $4.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HBI points out that the company has recorded -28.90% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.09M shares, HBI reached to a volume of 13232489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBI shares is $5.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hanesbrands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $13 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Hanesbrands Inc. stock. On June 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HBI shares from 18 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hanesbrands Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for HBI stock

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.65. With this latest performance, HBI shares gained by 4.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.13 for Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.19, while it was recorded at 4.97 for the last single week of trading, and 7.31 for the last 200 days.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.17 and a Gross Margin at +35.46. Hanesbrands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.10.

Return on Total Capital for HBI is now 12.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,027.21. Additionally, HBI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 988.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI] managed to generate an average of -$2,572 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Hanesbrands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hanesbrands Inc. go to -13.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hanesbrands Inc. [HBI]

There are presently around $1,521 million, or 87.00% of HBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 39,853,310, which is approximately 5.68% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,011,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.46 million in HBI stocks shares; and COOKE & BIELER LP, currently with $121.84 million in HBI stock with ownership of nearly 12.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hanesbrands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in Hanesbrands Inc. [NYSE:HBI] by around 40,008,305 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 34,274,490 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 215,901,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 290,184,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBI stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,426,587 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 18,187,407 shares during the same period.