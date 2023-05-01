Market Analysts see AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gaining to $1.60. Time to buy?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] price surged by 2.42 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM that AMC Theatres® Launches the AMC Entertainment Visa Card; Moviegoers Can Now Apply for the Card That Allows AMC Stubs Members to Earn Rewards Faster Through Everyday Purchases.

The AMC Entertainment Visa Card – the only credit card of its kind in the U.S. theatrical exhibition industry – offers cardholders the opportunity to earn additional AMC Stubs rewards points when they use their AMC Entertainment Visa Card at the movies and on everyday purchases.

Cardholders earn 50 AMC Stubs points per $1 spent at AMC Theatres and on the AMC app and website*.

A sum of 18777539 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 36.38M shares. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $5.54 and dropped to a low of $5.34 until finishing in the latest session at $5.50.

The one-year AMC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -143.36. The average equity rating for AMC stock is currently 3.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $2.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $7.50 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $7.50, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on AMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71.

AMC Stock Performance Analysis:

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.22. With this latest performance, AMC shares gained by 10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.32 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.28, while it was recorded at 5.23 for the last single week of trading, and 7.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.90 and a Gross Margin at +18.07. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.89.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now -4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.87. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 109.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$28,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $711 million, or 26.80% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,297,509, which is approximately 4.114% of the company’s market cap and around 0.45% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,435,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $117.9 million in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $44.18 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly -22.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 14,906,110 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 19,560,713 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 94,745,930 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,212,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,356,982 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 3,098,262 shares during the same period.