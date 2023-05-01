Macquarie lifts Infosys Limited [INFY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Infosys Limited [NYSE: INFY] surged by $0.23 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $15.55 during the day while it closed the day at $15.54. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 10:57 AM that Infosys teams up with Walmart Commerce Technologies to deliver scalable omni-channel solutions to retailers.

Together with Infosys, Walmart Commerce Technologies will make implementation of its experience solutions even easier.

– Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a new collaboration with Walmart Commerce Technologies to help retailers leverage technology solutions that simplify customer and sore employee experiences. Infosys will help retailers implement and use Store Assist, which enables them to provide seamless omnichannel experiences such as pickup, delivery and ship from store for both employees and customers.

Infosys Limited stock has also gained 4.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INFY stock has declined by -16.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.81% and lost -13.71% year-on date.

The market cap for INFY stock reached $63.07 billion, with 4.19 billion shares outstanding and 3.56 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.13M shares, INFY reached a trading volume of 11666725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Infosys Limited [INFY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INFY shares is $18.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INFY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Infosys Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Infosys Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Infosys Limited is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for INFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for INFY in the course of the last twelve months was 74.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

INFY stock trade performance evaluation

Infosys Limited [INFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.51. With this latest performance, INFY shares dropped by -8.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.63 for Infosys Limited [INFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.00, while it was recorded at 15.06 for the last single week of trading, and 18.24 for the last 200 days.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Infosys Limited [INFY] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.38 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. Infosys Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.77.

Infosys Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Infosys Limited [INFY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Infosys Limited go to 14.80%.

Infosys Limited [INFY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,821 million, or 14.10% of INFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INFY stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 68,061,233, which is approximately -12.407% of the company’s market cap and around 18.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 32,562,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $506.03 million in INFY stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $381.93 million in INFY stock with ownership of nearly -4.636% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Infosys Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 188 institutional holders increased their position in Infosys Limited [NYSE:INFY] by around 44,068,734 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 86,641,146 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 372,589,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 503,299,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INFY stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,671,774 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 15,658,001 shares during the same period.