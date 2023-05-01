Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] is -62.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ: LGHL] gained 23.50% on the last trading session, reaching $0.27 price per share at the time. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Lion Announces Unaudited Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (“Lion” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Mr. Chunning (Wilson) Wang, CEO of Lion, commented, “In 2022, the unprecedented combination of global financial market fluctuation and volatility, pandemic-driven excessive restrictions, and customers’ compounded reluctance to invest and trade created enormous headwinds for our various business lines, affecting earnings and margins. Although we are still suffering losses in CFD (contract for difference) and TRS (total return swap) trading business due to unpredictable market events, we have seen reversal begin in the second half of 2022. Thanks to our conservative trading strategies, we have also seen positive signs of revenue improvement in the second half of 2022 as well as in the last few months of 2023.”.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. represents 55.41 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.00 million with the latest information. LGHL stock price has been found in the range of $0.2351 to $0.389.

If compared to the average trading volume of 574.91K shares, LGHL reached a trading volume of 48189711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lion Group Holding Ltd. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Trading performance analysis for LGHL stock

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.79. With this latest performance, LGHL shares dropped by -10.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.95 for Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2945, while it was recorded at 0.2291 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9518 for the last 200 days.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.09 and a Gross Margin at +66.11. Lion Group Holding Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.08.

Return on Total Capital for LGHL is now 2.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.20. Additionally, LGHL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL] managed to generate an average of $599 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lion Group Holding Ltd. [LGHL]

12 institutional holders increased their position in Lion Group Holding Ltd. [NASDAQ:LGHL] by around 181,446 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 417,608 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 171,997 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 427,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGHL stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 132,545 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 3,015 shares during the same period.