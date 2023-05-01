JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Stock trading around $138.24 per share: What’s Next?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] surged by $1.19 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $138.32 during the day while it closed the day at $138.24. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 5:36 PM that PGA of America Expands Collaboration with Chase Sapphire to Become the Official Credit Card of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and Presenting Sponsor of the PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship.

The PGA of America announced today an expansion with Chase Sapphire as the Official Credit Card of the PGA of America.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

This renewal broadens Chase Sapphire’s reach with the PGA of America and will provide Chase Sapphire cardmembers access to multiple benefits at the PGA Championship and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock has also loss -1.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JPM stock has declined by -1.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.39% and gained 3.09% year-on date.

The market cap for JPM stock reached $401.76 billion, with 2.96 billion shares outstanding and 2.92 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.14M shares, JPM reached a trading volume of 9870609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $159.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on JPM stock. On December 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JPM shares from 126 to 153.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 490.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.08.

JPM stock trade performance evaluation

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.64. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 7.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.28 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.62, while it was recorded at 137.78 for the last single week of trading, and 127.38 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.79.

Return on Total Capital for JPM is now 5.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.69. Additionally, JPM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] managed to generate an average of $127,627 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -4.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $286,787 million, or 70.80% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 274,622,643, which is approximately 0.764% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 194,926,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.95 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $17.93 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly 0.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 1,840 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 122,492,938 shares. Additionally, 1,563 investors decreased positions by around 76,242,720 shares, while 335 investors held positions by with 1,875,824,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,074,560,228 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 282 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,098,198 shares, while 158 institutional investors sold positions of 13,776,069 shares during the same period.