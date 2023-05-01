JP Morgan slashes price target on Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] – find out why.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NU] closed the trading session at $5.16 on 04/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.96, while the highest price level was $5.20. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 9:41 AM that Nubank reaches the milestone of 80 million customers in Latin America.

In the Brazilian market, Nubank ended the first quarter with more than 9 million investor customers and a 36% increase in AuC in one year, totaling R$ 47.6 billion (US$ 9.6 billion).

Nubank, one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms, reached on the first week of April 2023* the milestone of 80 million customers in Latin America, where it maintains operations in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.78 percent and weekly performance of 3.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.31M shares, NU reached to a volume of 24754837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NU shares is $7.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Nu Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for NU in the course of the last twelve months was 32.23.

NU stock trade performance evaluation

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, NU shares gained by 12.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.76 for Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.70, while it was recorded at 5.00 for the last single week of trading, and 4.51 for the last 200 days.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,330 million, or 66.00% of NU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NU stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 435,293,189, which is approximately -20.332% of the company’s market cap and around 9.19% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 415,539,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 billion in NU stocks shares; and TECHNOLOGY CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT X, LTD., currently with $599.65 million in NU stock with ownership of nearly 62.848% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NU] by around 451,402,577 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 247,357,277 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 1,690,863,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,389,623,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NU stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 133,900,609 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 13,081,812 shares during the same period.