Jefferies slashes price target on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] – find out why.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] gained 0.10% or 0.01 points to close at $10.07 with a heavy trading volume of 28698856 shares. The company report on April 3, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Marathon Digital Holdings Announces Bitcoin Production and Mining Operation Updates for March 2023.

– Increased Bitcoin Production 21% Month-Over-Month, Producing a Record 825 BTC in March 2023 and a Record 2,195 BTC in Q1 2023.

– Increased Hash Rate 64% in Q1 2023 to 11.5 EH/s as of March 31, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $9.85, the shares rose to $10.33 and dropped to $9.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MARA points out that the company has recorded -26.98% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -223.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 34.91M shares, MARA reached to a volume of 28698856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $13.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on MARA stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MARA shares from 34 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35.

Trading performance analysis for MARA stock

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.77. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 26.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.23 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.15, while it was recorded at 9.49 for the last single week of trading, and 9.25 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.78 and a Gross Margin at -28.60. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -583.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.96.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]

There are presently around $507 million, or 37.50% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,968,955, which is approximately 2.821% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,620,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86.81 million in MARA stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $32.04 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 42.855% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 11,418,862 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 3,506,248 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 35,381,434 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,306,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,152,992 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,507,210 shares during the same period.