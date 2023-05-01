General Motors Company [GM] Is Currently 0.98 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.98% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.52%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 6:30 AM that GM Releases 2023 First-Quarter Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance.

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today reported first-quarter 2023 revenue of $40.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $2.4 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $3.8 billion.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, GM stock dropped by -14.54%. The one-year General Motors Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.73. The average equity rating for GM stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $45.63 billion, with 1.40 billion shares outstanding and 1.35 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.50M shares, GM stock reached a trading volume of 15500552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $47.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2023, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on GM stock. On January 30, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for GM shares from 45 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 7.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GM Stock Performance Analysis:

General Motors Company [GM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, GM shares dropped by -7.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.98 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.26, while it was recorded at 33.04 for the last single week of trading, and 37.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into General Motors Company Fundamentals:

General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 15.70%.

General Motors Company [GM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37,861 million, or 82.80% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 125,709,882, which is approximately -2.978% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,305,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.64 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.59 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly 0.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Motors Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 593 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 64,098,345 shares. Additionally, 571 investors decreased positions by around 64,646,865 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 1,017,171,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,145,916,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,124,052 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 11,331,259 shares during the same period.