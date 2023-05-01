For NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE], Analyst sees a drop to $80. What next?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] price surged by 1.03 percent to reach at $0.78. The company report on April 28, 2023 at 1:36 PM that Introducing Greenlane: Daimler Truck North America, NextEra Energy Resources and BlackRock Forge Ahead with Public Charging Infrastructure Joint Venture.

The charging network will provide battery-electric commercial vehicles access to high-performance, reliable and sustainable charging across the U.S.

Daimler Truck North America, LLC (DTNA), NextEra Energy Resources, LLC and BlackRock Alternatives, through a fund managed by its Climate Infrastructure business (BlackRock), today announced Greenlane™, the name of their joint venture to design, develop, install and operate a U.S. nationwide, high-performance zero-emission public charging and hydrogen fueling network for medium- and heavy-duty battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. They also unveiled renderings of the site layout as a major milestone in the development of the project.

A sum of 10005685 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.66M shares. NextEra Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $76.70 and dropped to a low of $75.41 until finishing in the latest session at $76.63.

The one-year NEE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.24. The average equity rating for NEE stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $93.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $94 to $99. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 35.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

NEE Stock Performance Analysis:

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.68, while it was recorded at 76.68 for the last single week of trading, and 80.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextEra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.59 and a Gross Margin at +42.40. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 8.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.63. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] managed to generate an average of $271,046 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

NEE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.80%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $119,773 million, or 80.30% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 192,398,222, which is approximately 1.662% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 146,414,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.22 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.68 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly -0.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,265 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 73,008,544 shares. Additionally, 1,017 investors decreased positions by around 52,864,214 shares, while 304 investors held positions by with 1,437,135,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,563,007,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,637,391 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 5,041,175 shares during the same period.